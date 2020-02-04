First Confirmed U.S. Coronavirus Case Discharged From Hospital
The first American patient to have a confirmed case of coronavirus was discharged from a Washington state hospital on Monday, CNN reports. Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, said the patient, a man in his 30s, will remain in “isolation at home” and will continue to be monitored by officials. “I am at home and continuing to get better. I ask that the media please respect my privacy and my desire not to be in the public eye,” the man said in a statement, issued by the hospital. “I appreciate all of the concern expressed by members of the public, and I look forward to returning to my normal life.”
There are now 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., a small portion of the more than 20,000 cases worldwide. There are over 20,400 cases of coronavirus are confirmed in China, according to CBS News, an increase of 3,235 cases from Sunday evening’s count. Of the nearly 11,000 hospitalized patients in Hubei province, which is considered the epicenter of the outbreak, 576 are reportedly in critical condition. According to CNN, the province announced on Monday that 64 more people have died from the virus, increasing the global death toll to 427. The South China Morning Post reported Hong Kong's first coronavirus death, where a 39-year-old man died of sudden heart failure on Tuesday morning. One individual in the Philippines also died of the virus over the weekend.