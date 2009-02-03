First Daughter Dolls Yanked

CHEAT SHEET
This has the makings of a hot new collector’s item—Ty Inc. has bowed to criticism and ceased production of its first daughter-themed “Sweet Sasha” and “Marvelous Malia” dolls. First lady Michelle Obama was none too happy about the dolls, saying in a statement it was “inappropriate to use young private citizens for marketing purposes.” Ty, the company responsible for the Beanie Babies craze a few years ago, denied modeling the dolls after the first daughters, calling Sasha and Malia simply “beautiful names.” The dolls are already burning up eBay.