First Fire Death Confirmed in Southern California

A 70-year-old woman was killed fleeing Southern California's raging wildfires this week, authorities confirmed late Friday. The woman, identified as Virginia Pesola, was found at a crash site along an evacuation route in Ventura County on Wednesday night. The medical examiner on Friday said Pesola died of "blunt force injuries with terminal smoke inhalation and thermal injuries." Pesola's death is the first caused by a spate of wildfires that consumed 160,000 acres of land and forced out tens of thousands of residents. Fire officials said they'd made "progress" containing the flames by Friday, but weather forecasters warned that strong Santa Ana winds could reignite fires this weekend.