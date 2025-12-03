Melania Charging $25 to Hear a Fake Version of Her Speaking Spanish for 7 Hours

Melania Trump’s latest moneymaking stunt has seen her branch into a market her husband is arguably hellbent on shrinking.

MAGA’s first lady is now charging fans $25 to buy a new version of her seven-hour audiobook, itself a narration of her New York Times-bestselling memoir Melania, read out in Spanish by an AI-generated version of her voice.

Trump had dropped the English-language version of the audiobook, similarly AI-generated, earlier in May. She heralded that release as “the future of publishing.”

X/Melania Trump

For Spanish-language speakers, the wait is now over to hear about her family’s history as onion pioneers in the former Yugoslavia, the disputed kiss she once received from the king of Saudi Arabia, her Papal pizza mix-up, and her aversion to raw fish.

“Today, we launch the very first foreign-language version of my audiobook, beginning with Espanol, built with artificial intelligence,” the first lady told Fox News.

Melania Trump told MSNBC in February 2016 that she spoke five languages; however, none of them appear to be Spanish. She has said she is fluent in English, Italian, French, German, and her native Slovenian but there is little evidence to back up this claim.

The first lady's new scheme comes as her husband powers on with deporting her likely customers from the country. Pete Marovich/Getty Images

“This release is inspired directly by the Spanish-speaking community, whose enthusiasm and heartfelt requests encouraged me to make my story accessible to Spanish speakers everywhere,” she went on, having previously described the process of writing her memoir as “an amazing journey, filled with emotional highs and lows.”

It is unclear whether a similarly Spanish-language version of MELANIA, an upcoming feature film documentary based on the book, will be screened in cinemas across the United States upon its release on Jan. 30, 2026.

By some estimates, native Spanish speakers account for roughly 40 per cent of immigrants residing in the U.S., the vast majority of whom come from Latin American countries like Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Honduras.