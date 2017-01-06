First Lady Michelle Obama in Final Address: ‘Don’t Be Afraid’
In her final address to the nation as first lady, Michelle Obama delivered a hopeful message to the young people of America who may feel discouraged by the election of Donald Trump, who will take the oath of office to become president of the United States two weeks from today. “I want our young people to know that they matter, that they belong,” Obama said from the White House during an event to celebrate high school counselors. “So don’t be afraid. You hear me, young people? Don’t be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. Empower yourself with a good education. Then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of you boundless promise. Lead by example with hope—never fear.”
The first lady also directed a message to those who were not born in this country, saying, "If you or your parents are immigrants, you are part of a proud American tradition." On "diversity" of faith, race and heritage, she added, "that is not a threat to who we are, it makes us who we are. Do not ever let anyone make you feel like you don't matter, or like you don't have a place in our American story. Because, you do. And you have a right to be exactly who you are." Obama teared up at the end of her speech when she said, "Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life and I hope I've made you proud."