First Night of Portland Protests Without Federal Presence Was Peaceful: Reports
NO CONFRONTATIONS
The first night of Black Lives Matter protests in Portland since federal officers agreed to leave the city appeared to be peaceful, according to local reporters on the ground. Gov. Kate Brown, who said the presence of federal agencies in the city had caused more violence and agitation, struck a deal Wednesday to allow state police to take over the job of guarding federal buildings, including the federal courthouse that has been the scene of nightly clashes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported that federal officers weren’t visible on Thursday night, the 64th day of demonstrations. The group of about 2,000 protesters was peaceful. A handful of state troopers were inside the courthouse but didn’t come outside. “The lack of confrontation was a contrast to recent nights, when federal officials often have released sporadic tear gas and issued repeated warnings in response to fireworks, lights and thrown objects,” The Oregonian reported.