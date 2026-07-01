First-Term Trump Lawyer Torches President’s ‘Onslaught of Corruption’

Donald Trump’s former White House lawyer Ty Cobb accused the president of squeezing an historic amount of “corruption” into just 18 months.

Trump’s staggering personal fortune got a public airing this week when the U.S. Office of Government Ethics released a 927-page financial disclosure revealing just how lucrative his second presidency has proved.

The document shows Trump raked in at least $2.2 billion in 2025 alone—from cryptocurrency, real estate, legal settlements, and an array of other income streams.

Ty Cobb discusses Trump's crypto income on CNN. CNN

More than $1 billion of that came from crypto, including profits from World Liberty Financial, the venture he founded with his sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, that sells “governance tokens,” and the $TRUMP meme coin he launched three days before his inauguration.

This, Cobb surmised, amounts to an “onslaught of corruption.”

“I don’t think it was contemplated by the founders when they created the Emoluments Clauses,” he said on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Monday, referencing the provisions in the Constitution designed to prevent corruption.

He said crypto is a “slimy industry,” and added that the way Trump is “going around it, where he creates policies that can only enrich himself and his family, is something that I think the average American should be staggered by.”

Eric Trump and Don Jr. run World Liberty Financial, which oversees the Trump family crypto fortune. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Getting straight to the point, Cobb, who served as a White House lawyer during Trump’s first term, said, “There’s no question. I mean, we are seeing the greatest onslaught of corruption in the history of mankind in the last 18 months.”

He said Trump, whose fortune Forbes estimates at $6 billion, has a daily “devotion” to accumulating wealth and power and added that the “grift” is at a “stunning” scale.

Cobb left the first Trump administration in 2018 after managing the White House’s internal legal team on matters related to Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into Russian election interference in 2016.

The White House has been asked to respond to Cobb’s comments.

In a previous statement, shared on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly denied Trump or his family had cashed in on his presidency.

“Neither the president nor his family has ever engaged—or will ever engage—in conflicts of interest,“ she said.