Trump Forced to Reveal His Stunning Second Term Cash Grab

Donald Trump’s mandatory annual financial disclosure revealed the immense amount of wealth he accumulated in the first year of his second term as president.

Trump, 80, had his jaw-dropping income exposed on Tuesday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics in ​an epic 927-page document, revealing how deeply he has monetized being president.

The cashed-up president made at least $2.2 billion in 2025 from his crypto dealings, real estate assets, legal settlements, and other income streams.

President Donald Trump has been raking it in since returning to the White House.

That compares to the $622 million in total income he made in 2024, the last year of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Trump made more than $1 billion from his crypto ventures alone, including World Liberty Financial, founded with his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, which sells products such as “governance tokens.”

Also filling his coffers were the $TRUMP meme coins, launched three days before his inauguration last year.

Long before his crypto windfall, Trump called Bitcoin a “scam.” During his first presidency, he said that he was “not a fan” of cryptocurrencies due to their high volatility and links to the “drug trade and other illegal activity.”

Donald Trump posts about crypto in 2019. X

“We have only one real currency in the USA…” Trump posted in 2019. “It is called the United States Dollar!

A report by The New York Times also pointed out that the president’s family business, the Trump Organization, has cashed in on the Trump brand by licensing the Trump name to properties in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two countries critical to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Trump made over $14 million in those two deals alone, according to his financial documents.

The $Trump meme coin in all its glory. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Times report also noted that Trump’s financial filing did not disclose which of his businesses ran at a profit or a loss and offered no clarity on his net worth, which is tied to estimated property values, volatile crypto assets, and his stock portfolio.

Forbes has estimated Trump’s net worth at $6 billion, a major increase from $2.3 billion in 2024, driven primarily by his cryptocurrency ventures.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Trump Organization for comment.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly denied Trump or his family had cashed in on his presidency.

“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,“ she said.

“President Trump proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world through executive actions, supporting legislation like the GENIUS Act, and other commonsense policies to drive innovation and economic opportunity for all Americans. All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people – and any so-called ‘reporters’ pushing otherwise are recycling the same, tired, false narrative that Democrats and the legacy media have been pushing for a decade.”

Speaking on CNN’s NewsNight on Tuesday, former New York State representative and staunch Trump ally Joe Borelli defended the president against claims his increased income came through any conflict of interest.

“We should all be concerned about people in public office profiting off their office, that‘s why there is disclosure,” Borelli said. “Trump’s disclosure was 927 pages. He’s one of the top 1 percent wealthiest Americans… I can look at the document and see what’s there.”

When asked by host Abby Phillip if he was “concerned” over how much more money Trump made in a single year, Borelli said, “Am I concerned with a billionaire making more billions? No, I’m not.”

He continued, “Nobody who voted for Donald Trump, a guy with skyscrapers with his name on, with a plane with his name on it, is suspect of him making money, that’s not the problem. He made his whole career talking about how much money he made.”

Joe Borelli and Adam Mockler on CNN’s “NewsNight.” CNN

When Phillip pointed out to Borelli that the huge increase in Trump’s wealth since becoming president again in 2025 was a figure that was “beyond anything people can even conceptualize,” the Republican clapped back, saying, “You’re using innuendo and conjecture to say there‘s something nefarious there.”

Fellow panelist Adam Mockler, from the MeidasTouch network, stepped in and told Borelli, “The reality of the situation is Trump is the most corrupt president in American history.”

Democratic political strategist Ashley Allison told Borelli that her biggest issue with Trump’s billion-dollar payday was it happening during a cost-of-living crisis.

Joe Borelli and Ashley Allison on CNN. CNN