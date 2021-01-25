CHEAT SHEET
First Case of Fast-Spreading Brazilian COVID-19 Variant Detected in U.S.
ANOTHER ONE!?
Another fast-spreading mutation of COVID-19 has been detected in the United States. The strain, which originated in Brazil, was detected in a patient in Minnesota, officials announced Monday. The patient had recently traveled to Brazil, and was tested Jan. 9, according to The Washington Post. Another fast-spreading variant of COVID-19, originating in the United Kingdom, has been detected in several other states. Moderna, which manufactured one of the two COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the United States, said Monday that they expect it to be effective in inoculating against the new strain of the virus.