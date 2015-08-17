First Women Graduate Army Ranger School

CHEAT SHEET
Two female soldiers graduated from the Army’s Ranger School Friday, an Army official said today. They are the first women to accomplish the feat of making it through this grueling school. These women are still precluded from trying out for the 75th Ranger Regiment, which remains closed to female soldiers. The women have not yet been identified, but were admitted into the program in order to better integrate female soldiers throughout the army.