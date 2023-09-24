CHEAT SHEET
    NASCAR Cup Series fans watch the race during the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

    John David Mercer/USA Today Sports via Reuters

    Tempers flared at the 2023 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in Virginia on Sunday after a fight broke out between two NASCAR teams. The fight took place near the pit area at Martinsville Speedway at the half-mile track. In video posted to social media, punches can be seen being thrown while one man destroys vehicle No. 42’s fender as he is pushed onto it. The scuffle took place right after the second race for Sunday’s feature event scheduled for 5:00 ET, which had been delayed from Saturday because of Hurricane Ophelia.

