Five Alleged New York Gang Members Convicted of Murdering Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

Five alleged New York gang members accused of murdering Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz have been found guilty on Friday, nearly a year after he was brutally butchered with a machete outside a bodega.

The five—Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Manuel Rivera, Elvin Garcia, Jose Muniz and Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago—were convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy and gang assault. They are the first of a dozen men arrested in connection with the 15-year-old’s murder caught on a now-viral video.

Video captured of the June 20, 2018 attack by the Bronx surveillance system shows the 15-year-old being dragged outside by the gang of men before being hacked at with machetes and knives. While Guzman-Feliz was struck multiple times, the video shows Estrella delivering the fatal blow when he plunged a knife through the teenager's neck, a coroner testified in court. Prosecutors allege the group mistook Guzman-Feliz for a member of the rival fraction of the Trinitarios gang.