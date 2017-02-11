Five Killed in Baghdad Protests

CHEAT SHEET
At least five people have been killed in protests in Iraq’s capital city, its governor said. The deceased included four protesters and one police officer. Demonstrators were gathering in Baghdad near the Green Zone to protest the war-torn country’s electoral system. Law enforcement officials used tear gas and rubber bullets against the protesters. In addition to the five who were killed, more than 300 protesters and seven police officers were injured. The demonstrations were being led by Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr, who is calling on the government to upend the electoral commission.