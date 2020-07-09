CHEAT SHEET
Five Men Arrested in Pop Smoke Killing
Three men and two teenage boys were arrested Thursday in connection with the Feb. 19 killing of rapper Pop Smoke. The musician, born Bashar Jackson, was 20 years old when he died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained in the rented Hollywood Hills home of Real Housewives star Teddi Mellencamp. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that multiple suspects broke into the house armed with at least one hand gun. Authorities did not offer further details on the arrest, saying only that police would “provide further details as they as they become available.” Since his death, the rapper’s music has climbed to the top of the Spotify and Billboard charts.