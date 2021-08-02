‘Horrified by It’: Five Miami Beach Officers Face Battery Charges After Violent Arrests at Hotel
CONSEQUENCES
Miami-Dade prosecutors announced Monday that five Miami Beach police officers have been charged with battery for two violent arrests made at the Royal Palm Hotel on July 26. More charges may follow for Sgt. Jose Perez, and officers Kevin Perez, Robert Sabater, Steven Serrano, and David Rivas, who have been suspended since the incident, said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Surveillance footage from the hotel shows the officers kicking Dalonta Crudup—whom they’d been chasing for illegally parking a scooter—as he was handcuffed on the ground. Another man, Khalid Vaughn, was also allegedly punched as he recorded what was going on. Officers allegedly punched and kicked both men during the arrests. “We’re all really horrified by it,” Fernandez Rundle said Monday.