CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FORE!

    Five People Injured by Runaway Golf Cart at U.S. Open in Pebble Beach

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    Five people were injured by a runaway golf cart at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, when a box being loaded onto a vendor golf cart fell onto the cart’s accelerator. The California Highway Patrol said that a vendor who tried to commandeer the cart and three spectators were hospitalized with minor injuries. The accident happened near the 16th hole during the tournament. Play was briefly paused but no golfers were involved in the mishap.