Five People Injured by Runaway Golf Cart at U.S. Open in Pebble Beach

Five people were injured by a runaway golf cart at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, when a box being loaded onto a vendor golf cart fell onto the cart’s accelerator. The California Highway Patrol said that a vendor who tried to commandeer the cart and three spectators were hospitalized with minor injuries. The accident happened near the 16th hole during the tournament. Play was briefly paused but no golfers were involved in the mishap.