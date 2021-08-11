Five-Year-Old Virginia Boy Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Hours
‘TRAGIC ACCIDENT’
A 5-year-old boy has been found dead in Virginia after he was left in an SUV for hours as temperatures soared to the mid-90s outside. According to NBC News, Fairfax County police said the tragedy happened outside the boy’s home in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the boy arrived home with a parent and siblings, but was left behind strapped into his car seat as the rest of the family went inside. Lt. John Lieb, of Fairfax County police, said the boy might have been in the vehicle for “several hours” before he was found, and added: “Officers responded here for what was reported as a tragic accident, and at this point, I don’t have any reason to doubt that.” The cause of death is still to be determined, and police said they’re investigating why the child was left in the vehicle.