Fixing the Craft Cocktail Menu

Having trouble figuring out what to order in a craft cocktail bar? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

From exotic ingredients to wildly creative new concoctions, even for drinks experts picking a cocktail can be overwhelming at times. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, discuss the problems of the modern drinks menu and how to fix them. They also talk about how the perfect balance between classic cocktails and new creations is essential for developing the next generation of best sellers.

So before you head out to the bar for a drink, listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong