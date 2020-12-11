FKA Twigs Files Shocking Lawsuit Alleging Ex-BF Shia LaBeouf Choked Her, Gave Her STI
DISTURBING
British musician FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the actor Shia LaBeouf in Los Angeles on Friday, alleging multiple forms of abuse throughout their nearly year-long relationship. She alleged LaBeouf threatened to crash a car they were in unless she said that she loved him and then, when she tried to get out of the car at a gas station, he followed her, beat her and berated her until she got back in. She also alleges LaBeouf deliberately gave her a STI and choked her as she tried to sleep.
Barnett said she filed the suit so people would recognize the signs of abuse and see that it could happen to anyone. “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she said. Another ex-girlfriend of LaBeouf’s also detailed allegations of abuse by the actor in the lawsuit. In an email to The New York Times, LaBeouf claimed some of the allegations were untrue. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations,” he said. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.”