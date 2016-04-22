FL Sheriff: Cops Didn’t Ignore Drowning Girls

CHEAT SHEET
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released additional dashboard-camera footage Friday it says refutes previous video that appeared to show several police officers ignoring the screams of three drowning black teens last month. The new video, the sheriff says, shows the officers without their gear on after an attempted rescue. The girls—ages 15 and 16, all with criminal histories of grand theft auto—accidentally drove the stolen car into a pond at the end of a pursuit with police.