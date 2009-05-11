Fla. Gov. Crist to Run for Senate

CHEAT SHEET
Florida Gov. Charlie Crist is expected to announce his candidacy for the Senate tomorrow, making him one of the GOP's heaviest hitters going into the 2010 elections. As the Republican Party struggles to get back on its feet after a disastrous 2008, Crist, who is widely popular throughout Florida, stands as "the instant front-runner" for the Senate seat. However, his competitors in the primary are certain to call his conservative credentials into question, as he supported Obama's stimulus package. The Hill reports that Crist's entrance into the Senate race will likely attract other Republicans to throw their hats into other closely contested elections throughout the country.