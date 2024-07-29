Flash Flood at Dolly Parton’s Theme Park Leaves Guests Stranded
DOLLYWOOD DISASTER
Guests visiting Dolly Parton’s Dollywood theme park on Sunday were met with heavy rain and flooding that left some stuck inside the park. The park, situated in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, took to X to address the “strong thunderstorm” and “flash flooding.” In their statement, the park said that guests were safe during the storm and that Dollywood was “supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event.” One “minor injury” occurred. According to Deadline, news of the park’s soggy conditions was first brought to light on social media. In photos shared to X, parts of the park can be seen submerged in rainwater. A video posted to the platform shows a rushing river running through one of the park’s streets. Dollywood was set to reopen at noon Monday. Ironically, prior to yesterday’s events, the park posted a video on Instagram celebrating National Water Park Day. Parton has yet to comment on the incident.