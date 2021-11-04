CHEAT SHEET
Guy Fieri 'All In' to Officiate Kristen Stewart's Wedding
Kristen Stewart announced this week that she’s marrying her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer—and wants that “sweet, sweet spiky-headed man” Guy Fieri to officiate their wedding. Fieri is apparently very game, as he called into the Today show to accept her offer. “Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” said Fieri. “I’m all in!” Stewart couldn’t hide her surprise. “Oh my god,” said the actress. “Is he joking?” To her delight, the Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives star confirmed on Twitter that he couldn’t be more serious. “Oh, that offer is legit!” wrote Fieri.