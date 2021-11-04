CHEAT SHEET
    Guy Fieri ‘All In’ to Officiate Kristen Stewart’s Wedding

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Kristen Stewart announced this week that she’s marrying her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer—and wants that “sweet, sweet spiky-headed man” Guy Fieri to officiate their wedding. Fieri is apparently very game, as he called into the Today show to accept her offer. “Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” said Fieri. “I’m all in!” Stewart couldn’t hide her surprise. “Oh my god,” said the actress. “Is he joking?” To her delight, the Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives star confirmed on Twitter that he couldn’t be more serious. “Oh, that offer is legit!” wrote Fieri.

