Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Died of Stroke Caused by Cancer: Report

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac died from a stroke brought on from cancer that had spread throughout her body, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast. The keyboardist and singer was 79 when she died in November at the hospital after suffering the stroke. The death certificate did not make clear when McVie was diagnosed with cancer. In the months before her death she said in an interview that she was in “quite bad health” with a chronic back problem.