Fliers Will Be Able to Keep Shoes On

Good news, travelers. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano says air travelers will eventually be able to keep their shoes on when they go through airport security. “We are moving toward an intelligence and risk-based approach to how we screen," Napolitano said at a Politico event. “I think one of the first things you will see over time is the ability to keep your shoes on. Napolitano said that new technology is being developed that will allow security personnel to check shoes without removing them. However, technology that can quickly scan liquids isn’t ready yet. "One of the last things you will [see] is the reduction or limitation on liquids," said Napolitano.