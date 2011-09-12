Flight 93 Victims Buried

The unidentified human remains from the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 were buried Monday during a private ceremony in Shanksville, Pa. Attended by roughly 500 relatives, first responders, and other invited guests, the ceremony was held at the site of the newly unveiled Flight 93 memorial site. A rabbi, a Catholic priest, a Lutheran minister, and a Buddhist priest all spoke during the service, and the three caskets holding the remains were taken by hearse to the crash site. “I heard from a lot of family members that it was a very healing experience for them,” said Sandy Felt, whose husband died on the flight, which crashed after passengers revolted against the hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001. “For me, today was the heart and soul of the weekend.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10