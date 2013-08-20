Flight Controllers Solve UFO Mystery

CHEAT SHEET
When NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy spotted what he thought was a mysterious object roughly 220 miles from Earth, he reached out to Mission Control to investigate. Turns out, though, it was merely an antenna cover. “The object has been identified by Russian flight controllers as an antenna cover from the Zvezda service module,” a narrator on a clip from NASA TV said. The Zvezda service module, which has station living quarters, data-processing systems, and more, was launched on a Proton rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.