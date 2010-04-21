Flights Resume Around Europe

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
Better get in the skies while you can: Flights are resuming around Europe, but scientists fear the volcanic eruption at Eyjafjallajokull that has so inconvenienced travelers could trigger a larger eruption at the nearby Katia volcano, which they say would be 10 times stronger. While there has yet to be any seismic activity recorded at Katia, it erupted alongside Eyjafjallajokull’s previous three eruptions. Katia last erupted in 1918 and typically erupts about every 80 years, meaning an eruption is overdue. Flights meanwhile are taking off again from most major European airports, including London.