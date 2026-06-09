This Luxe Flint and Tinder Polo Delivers Don Draper Style on a Budget

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For as traditional and classic as the polo is, there’s a new sheriff in town, or at least in your closet—and it’s one that captures retro, mid-century vibes in an unexpected, summer-friendly fabric.

From the second I put on my new favorite polo for summer, I was hooked—and I felt, dare I say, a touch richer despite my bank account balance remaining the same.

As I sipped a poolside margarita wearing my new go-to polo from Huckberry, I got to thinking: would Don Draper approve of the Flint and Tinder Terry Towel Johnny Collar Polo? Would the rest of the dashing gents in Mad Men copy him? I decided the answer is a definitive yes, and it’s the one top I’ll be reaching for all summer long.

Huckberry’s in-house brand, Flint and Tinder, is better known for its autumnal-leaning lineup of waxed trucker jackets and outerwear, but its breezy spring and summer collection is equally worthy of your attention.

Huckberry.

For its superstar polo shirt, Flint and Tinder and Huckberry looked back to the 1960s, when singer Johnny Mathis donned a polo with a buttonless, open placket—hence the term “Johnny collar.” It’s a refined style move that amps things up a touch from the traditional button-placket polo, with all the same polish and comfort the traditional sport shirt provides.

While the open Johnny collar is usually seen on sweaters or knit pique polos, mixing the retro style in with super-soft French Terry Towel cloth is an ace style move. Plus, it’s the most comfortable polo shirt I own, and (somewhat surprisingly) the fabric doesn’t cause me to sweat profusely when out in the sun.

The fit is relatively tailored across the chest and sleeves, coming across as crisp and stylish rather than overly tight. Mr. Draper’s California alter ego would absolutely approve.

In fact, it almost feels like wearing a super-soft beach towel—the kind they dish out at resorts where Draper tends to stay.

Flint and Tinder Towel Terry Johnny Collar Polo Available in two colorways: Forge Blue and Heritage Rust. Shop At Huckberry $ 98

With a single chest pocket, the Flint and Tinder Terry Towel Johnny Collar Polo easily stows your sunglasses as you hop in the water, and you can toss it on after a quick dip without a second thought.

As I mentioned, the polo’s fabric is breathable and not overly heavy—a tricky balance to strike compared to other French Terry cloth polos I own. I would imagine it would be great for golfing, summer barbecues, and even walks around the city.

I’ve tried my fair share of polos over the years, but the latest from Huckberry is a standout favorite for the new season.

The next time I find myself on the coast or by a lavish poolside bar, I know without a doubt what I’ll be wearing: This easygoing-yet-elegant Terry Cloth polo, all thanks to Huckberry’s design ingenuity.

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