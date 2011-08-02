0
Flip-Flop, Barney Frank-Style
He loves it, he loves it not: Barney Frank didn't flip flop on the debt deal and he wants to set the record straight. On 'In the Arena,' the Congressman defended an interview where he said he'd vote yay on the deal—after he voted nay Monday.
