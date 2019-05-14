Five people were killed and 10 others hospitalized after two float planes carrying cruise ship passengers crashed in midair over southeast Alaska, ABC News reports. The flying excursions were sold through Princess Cruise Lines, which confirmed that the pilot of a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver and its four passengers died in the collision with a de Havilland Otter DHC-3 near Ketchikan. “We are deeply saddened to report this news and our thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives and the families of those impacted by today’s accident,” Princess Cruises said in a statement. “The flight was returning from a Misty Fjords tour and carried ten guests from Royal Princess and a pilot. A second float plane was also involved in an incident and was carrying four guests from Royal Princess on an independent tour.” Princess Cruises said it is giving its “full support to traveling companions of the guests involved.” Taquan Air, which owns the Otter, said it will cooperate with the investigation. “We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to our passengers and their families,” the company said in a statement. “At this time, we are in the midst of an active crisis response... Taquan Air has suspended all scheduled flights and is cooperating fully with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other authorities to examine every aspect of this event.”