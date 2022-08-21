Mysterious Yellowstone Foot Found Floating in Hot Spring Linked to July Death
GRIM
A death back in July at Yellowstone has been linked to the mysterious foot found on Aug. 16 in one of the national park’s hot springs. The appendage was discovered by a park employee, who spotted it inside a shoe floating along the surface of Abyss Pool, a large hot spring in the southern half of the park, just 30 minutes from Old Faithful. An investigation is underway by Yellowstone National Park law enforcement officers to “determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” the park said in a statement, though they don't suspect any foul play. The Teton County coroner has “remains of a victim” from Yellowstone, but did not disclose more information, according to the Jackson Hole Daily. The Park County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet Friday that it had one active missing person case—Indiana man Lance Daghy, who disappeared on June 9. However, his car was found in the eastern corner of the park, by Sunlight Creek Bridge, at least 60 miles away from the floating foot. The park stressed that visitors should remain on protected pathways near the hydrothermal springs, as the water below the surface is scalding hot.