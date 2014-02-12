Flood Waters Approach Windsor Castle

As you may or may not be aware, depending on your level of Anglophilia, large parts of the United Kingdom are currently underwater following some of the heaviest rain on record this winter.

And now the floodwaters are even lapping at the gates of Windsor Castle, as the River Thames has burst its banks.

The swans are certainly making the most of their owners and watery circumstances, as these pictures show, however, monarchists will be glad to know that due to the age-old precaution of building the main bit of your castle atop a hill, there's little danger of the Queen, who is currently in residence at Windsor, being washed away.