Floods Cripple Pakistani City

Monsoon rains swept Pakistan’s Sindh province Tuesday,leaving about 300,000 people homeless. Residents of the province’s capital, Karachi, were unable to reach their houses, jobs, or schools, and many were even stuck in their cars on flooded streets. Especially for those stranded in Pakistan’s countryside, today’s rains bring back memories of last year’s debilitating floods from which hundreds of thousands are still without shelter. In anticipation of more heavy rain this week, frustrated Pakistanis are demanding assistance from the notoriously unresponsive government.