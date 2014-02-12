Floods Swamp England

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Telegraph
The Thames river has burst its bank, flooding homes along the way as England and Wales are hit by a major storm. Hurricane force winds which could be up to 100 mph have shut the Clifton Suspension Bridge for the first time in its 150-year-history. There has been a bit of confusion at the top however, as Prime Minister David Cameron initially declared that money is "no object" when it comes to the aftermath of the flood, while his own Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin has backtracked that, saying there is no "blank cheque" for flooding relief. And while the floods have threatened Windsor Castle, the Queen is reportedly safe, as she is in an, um, castle.