Florence Pugh Confirms Hollywood’s Weirdest Pairing Is Sadly Kaput
PUGH PUGH
English actress Florence Pugh has confirmed that her relationship with Scrubs actor Zach Braff quietly ended earlier this year after almost three years together. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Tuesday, Pugh said, “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.” Pugh, 26, first posted an Instagram photo of Braff snuggling up to her dog in April 2020, confirming rumors they’d been dating since late 2019. But she later said the post was met with a torrent of abusive comments from “bullies” who criticized the 21-year age gap between her and 47-year-old Braff. “It makes me upset. It makes me sad that during this time when we really all need to be together... a few of you decided to bully for no reason,” she said at the time.