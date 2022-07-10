Florence Pugh Does Not Care What You Think About Her Breasts
‘#F***INGFREETHEF***INGNIPPLE’
Florence Pugh takes no sh*t—especially not from men who get off on commenting on her breasts. On Friday, the Little Women star stunned at Valentino’s Rome show in a sheer, hot pink gown, one which showed off her nipples and, perhaps unsurprisingly, prompted some to deride her bust size. Yet Pugh refused to acquiesce to the cruelty of the comments, as she addressed them directly in an eloquent, powerful Instagram post on Sunday. She knew, the post explained, that people would comment on her breasts, but has marveled at the ease with which men “totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly.” Pugh said that she has cultivated a healthy, loving relationship with her body and probed men to consider why they are “so scared of breasts.” Ending the post with “#f***ingfreethef***ingnipple,” she vowed to continue disregarding those that expect her body to morph into Hollywood’s platonic, fictitious ideal.