17-Year-Old With Dead Body in Truck Sparks Wild Chase: Cops
HEAVY LOAD
A teenage boy is under arrest after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through two counties with a dead body in the bed of his pickup truck and “a body part” sticking out. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the manhunt started when a witness phoned 911 late Friday to report having seen a murder. The 911 caller told authorities that he or she had seen a shooting take place and then watched as the “suspect and his accomplice attempted to drag the victim’s body into a canal” before instead “loading the victim’s body into a pickup truck,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Police soon encountered the vehicle “with a body part of the deceased visible in the rear bed area.” After an intense chase through two counties, with the suspect driving up to 100 mph, sheriff’s deputies from Palm Beach and Martin counties used a pit maneuver to force the suspected killer and his accomplice to stop. The driver, identified by police as a 17-year-old male, was arrested, and the female who was with him is now under investigation, authorities said.