Florida 18-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Threatening ‘the Nearest School’
MAKE IT STOP
“Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.” That’s what 18-year-old Corey Anderson reportedly posted as the caption to a photo of himself with what appeared to be a rifle, a handgun, and tactical gear. Anderson was arrested by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida after detectives received a tip on Sunday of the school-based threat. He was charged with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Investigators discovered that the pictured firearms were “airsoft guns.” “This type of threat is unacceptable,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter.”