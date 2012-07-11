Florida A&M President to Step Down

CHEAT SHEET
Roughly eight months after Florida A&M student Robert Champion was beaten to death by his fellow university band members, university President James Ammons announced on Wednesday that he will resign. The announcement came the same day Champion’s parents sued the school for failing to heed a dean’s warning that the band needed to be suspended because of its hazing practices, though it wasn’t clear whether the two events were connected. After Champion’s death, Ammons recommended a strict new hazing policy, but the university trustees gave him a vote of no-confidence in June. Ammons’ last day will be Oct. 11.