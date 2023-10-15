Florida Burglars Used Tractor Trailers to Steal $1.6 Million Worth of Alcohol
‘NECESSARY STEPS’
Burglars used tractor trailers to steal over $1.6 million worth of alcohol from a distribution company in Florida, triggering a police investigation. Thieves stole 4,277 liquor cases between 4:10 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on July 8 from Republic National Distributing Company, which distributes brands like Franzia Wines and Sutter Home Winery, in Hillsborough County, Florida. A search warrant was issued for an Apple iPhone thought to have details and evidence for the burglary. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified the specific tractor trailers using footage taken from nearby businesses’ surveillance. “We have confidence that law enforcement is handling this matter seriously and taking all necessary steps to find the perpetrators of this crime,” Kanchan Kinkade, RNDC’s vice president of corporate communications, said.