Florida Cop Arrested for Sexual Battery Against Woman Stopped for Jaywalking
‘INFURIATING’
A Florida cop has been arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment against a woman stopped for jaywalking over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday. Clearwater Police Chief Eric Gandy said officer Nicolas Paloma stopped his 32-year-old alleged victim shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities said Paloma offered to give the woman a ride to her hotel and explained that “she could take care of the charges by doing things to him.” After driving around for 30 minutes—during which time Paloma allegedly engaged in sex acts with the woman—he dropped her near her hotel. Chief Gandy called Paloma’s alleged actions “reprehensible” and “infuriating.” “He’s someone who took an oath to enforce the law, not break the law in an egregious way while wearing a badge and a uniform,” he added.