Florida Cops Reportedly Have a Second Ziegler Sex Tape
SHOCKER
Florida cops have reportedly obtained a sex tape involving Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler and another woman as part of their rape investigation into Ziegler’s husband, state Republican Party chair Christian Ziegler. Ziegler is accused of raping a friend who’d previously had a threesome with him and his wife; he recorded video of the October encounter, which he claims was consensual. Now the Florida Trident, which broke the story of Christian Ziegler’s criminal probe, reports that Sarasota police obtained a second video—this time, depicting Bridget engaging in sexual activity with a woman. It’s unclear whether the person in the video is the accuser. Since the sex scandal broke, Bridget has faced calls to resign from the Sarasota school board, and Christian was stripped of his salary and authority as GOP chair after refusing to resign. Officials will vote to remove him from office Jan. 8.