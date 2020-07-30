Florida Couple Jailed for Violating Quarantine After Testing Positive for the Coronavirus
NOT PLAYING AROUND
Police arrested and jailed a Florida couple Wednesday night for violating a quarantine order after both had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Neighbors filmed Jose Antonio Freire Interian, 24, and Yohana Anahi Gonzalez, 27, out and about and then handed the video over to police. Key West City Manager Greg Veliz told The Miami Herald, “There were complaints from the neighborhood of them continuing to be outside, going about normal life functions. An officer took the video to the judge and the judge signed the warrant.” Officials believe it was the first arrest of its kind in the county, and the two are charged with misdemeanor violations of public health orders that could result in 60 days of jail time. Florida alone has 450,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the most of any state in the U.S.