Florida Couple Sorry for Waving Guns Outside Day Care: ‘We’re Not Bad People’
SERIOUSLY?
A Florida couple would like to apologize for wildly brandishing guns outside a Miami day care, which caused a panic as workers feared for the children’s lives. According to police, Miguel Ruiz and Estrella Pereira triggered an emergency lockdown at Devon Aire Kiddy College when they pulled two rifles out of a car in the parking lot, aiming one at the building and at a mother picking up her toddler. They say they did it for the ’Gram. “We’re body builders and we’re into the social media thing,” Pereira told WESH. She said Ruiz “thought it would be cool to take a picture with a gun, because with muscles and guns and it sounds really cool like if you look at a photograph like that.” Pereira claimed the pair didn’t know they were pretending to fire at a day care. “Really, we’re not bad people, we will never harm anyone or anything,” she insisted. The gun nuts were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and exhibiting a firearm near school property.