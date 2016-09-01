Florida Finds Zika in U.S. Mosquitoes for First Time

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
Florida officials have now trapped mosquitoes in the continental U.S. that carried the Zika virus, proving for the first time that people in America have contracted the virus through local vectors. Three mosquitoes in Miami Beach tested positive for Zika, which is a “disappointing” but unsurprising development, state health officials said. Non-travel-related infections were at 47 in Miami-Dade County on Thursday, rising over the course of a month. Up until now, scientists had not found any local mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus.