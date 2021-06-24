CHEAT SHEET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency in Miami Beach Condo Collapse
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Thursday in response to the overnight collapse of a Miami Beach condominium complex that left one person dead and 99 missing. Authorities expect the death toll to rise. Nearly three dozen people were pulled alive from the wreckage of the 12-story building. The declaration opens the gates for federal funding disaster recovery. Prior to DeSantis’ declaration, President Joe Biden said, “I’m waiting for the governor to ask for a declared emergency, especially when we learn about what might happen with the rest of the building. So we are on top of it, we are ready to move from the federal resources immediately.”