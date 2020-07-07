Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Keeps Finding New Ways to Downplay COVID-19 Crisis

Read it at Miami Herald
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has downplayed the record-breaking spike in coronavirus cases in his state by saying it’s mostly young people, that there are still hospital beds, and that most people aren’t dying. On Monday, he tried a new line: There isn’t really a surge because COVID-19 infections were always high in the Sunshine State. “Cases are simply detected infections,’’ he said, according to the Miami Herald. “There have been way more infections than documented cases. But it’s not really evidence that it’s more prevalent.” Last week, the number of new cases in a single day in Florida surpassed the mark set by New York at its peak.