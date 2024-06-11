DeSantis Launches ‘Freedom Fund’ to Fight the Democrats
‘KEEP FLORIDA FREE’
There’s a new political action committee in town—Florida, to be specific. Politico reports that the organization, the Florida Freedom Fund, was quietly launched late last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The fund’s primary goal is reportedly to target a pair of popular upcoming ballot initiatives on abortion and marijuana legalization. But it will also wade into the mire of school board races, a person familiar with DeSantis’ plans told Politico. “As Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to lead our great state, the Florida Freedom Fund will be championing issues and candidates committed to preserving Floridians’ freedom,” said Taryn Fenske, a spokesperson for the governor. “From up and down ballot races to critical amendments, we’re steadfast in our mission to keep Florida free.” The Freedom Fund is not to be confused with the Freedom Fighters Fund, a Republican-led legislative bid to get state taxpayers to foot Donald Trump’s legal bills earlier this year. DeSantis publicly opposed the bill, tweeting that though some of his colleagues supported it, it was not backed by “the Florida Republican who wields the veto pen.”