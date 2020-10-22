CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    FL Gov. DeSantis Eases COVID-19 Nursing Home Restrictions as State Breaks Record for New Cases

    BACK IN BUSINESS

    Tori B. Powell

    Cheat Sheet, Breaking News Intern

    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    As Florida recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since Aug. 15, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that nursing home restrictions in place to curb the spread of the virus will be lifted, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Facilities will be required to permit outdoor visits even if a case has been reported at the nursing home. Children will also now be allowed to visit the facilities and the number of visitors allowed at one time will be at the individual nursing home’s discretion. DeSantis’ announcement comes on the same day that 5,558 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. The total number of infections in Florida as of Thursday stands at 768,091.

    Read it at Tampa Bay Times